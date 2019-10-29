Robin Dale Kanta was born on April 9, 1953. He graduated from San Marcos High School in Goleta, California, in 1971. Robin had a quirky sense of humor, sharp wit and a heart of gold. He loved fast sports cars, photography and his dogs. He was a devoted son to his beautiful mother, Ila. Robin liked to say he was a “jack of all trades but a master of none.” He was always there to lend a hand or an ear to those he cared about. Robin made the most amazing ribeye steaks you would ever taste. Robin owned an auto body shop in Santa Barbara in the 90's. Robin led a full and eventful life until his sudden passing on February 25, 2019, of a heart attack.
You have free articles remaining.
The “celebration of life” and “potluck” on November 3, 2019, at 12PM, at 1317 N. V St., Lompoc, California, in the Willows Clubhouse. Please park on the street. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to shadowfund.org or sent to PO Box 1470 to Lompoc, California, 93438.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.