Roberto Cervantes Sanchez

Mr. Sanchez, who endured diabetes, was a Mexican-born business owner who established himself as a longtime mechanic, tinkerer, and an affable friend to many.
He passed away at the age of 85 while on an outing in Pismo Beach.
Born the eldest son of Guadalupe and Alejandra Sanchez in the remote hilltop town of Tenamaxtlan in Southern Jalisco, Roberto was blessed with a nimble mind and quicker wit. As Roberto would recount years later, he relinquished an educational scholarship when he was very young due to his mother's fear of separation, and he remained with the burgeoning family as they migrated from Ayutla, Ruiz, and onto Tijuana.
As a young adult, Roberto moved to Los Angeles with his sister Martha, and continued his trade as an auto mechanic. He promptly relocated to Guadalupe to be with his sister, Maria Eulalia, her family and his grandmother. He then remained in the Santa Maria area for the rest of his life. Roberto applied himself in numerous occupations from mechanic, lettuce harvester, construction, owner of an auto repair business and sanitation enterprises, as well as an avocado farmer. Roberto was especially proud of the fact he became a U.S. citizen while employed at Vandenberg AFB. Although registered for the military draft, he did not serve.
After a brief courtship, Roberto married the love of his life, Maria Sanchez, on September 30, 1961, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Blessed with three boys, Roberto was on hand to guide them through Cub Scout challenges, to prop them in his high-octane homemade go-karts, and to pass along his love of guitar playing and fishing. As the boys grew, Roberto and Maria remained active at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Whether it was at Lopez Lake or in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, he relished the simple pleasure of camping with his siblings and their respective families. His passion for cars and fishing prompted a constant turnover of vehicles and boats over the years, yet surprisingly, the ability to swim evaded his grasp, even in his attempts at an advanced age.
An avid fan of a wide range of music - from Charlie Pride to Pavoratti to Luis Miguel -he was self taught on piano and guitar, and remained drawn to music all his life. By the same token, Roberto and Maria could be seen on the dance floor at Santa Maria's Black & White ball year after year.
Throughout his life, Roberto was constantly surrounded by the joy and love of his family and friends, his guitar was nearby, and his fishing license was always active.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Hector, Richard and Ray (Lisa); his grandchildren, Ixtli, Yanei, Kerry and Evan; siblings, Maria Eulalia, Arelia (Jose), David (Alice), Daniel; and in-laws, Juan, Linda and Rachel. Roberto was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mike, Martha, Maria De Jesus and Henry.
Due to Covid protocols, the Rosary and Funeral Mass will be limited to invitation, while the burial service is open to all friends and family.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
