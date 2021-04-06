Born March 15, 1943. Passed peacefully at home on March 31, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Bob after a lifetime of service to his community and country.
At the age of 20, Bob sold his business and left his career as a tile setter in Sylmar, CA when he was drafted into the military. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps because "I figured if I was going to go in, I might as well get the best training I can." He served as a Marine gunner in Fox Company, Second Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division, participating in over 45 military operations in Vietnam between 1966 and 1971. He completed his active duty service with two Purple Hearts, having been shot once in the leg, returned to duty, and taking shrapnel in the shoulder and right arm.
Returning home, he went back into construction, but it wasn't long before his desire to help and protect others inspired him to join the Imperial Valley Sheriff's Department in El Centro, CA.
He later moved to the central coast of California where he joined the Santa Maria Police Department and served for 20 years. During the later years of his police department service he was dedicated to the community's future. He taught in the DARE program and enthusiastically performed his duties as a School Resource Officer (SRO), where he worked directly with the youth of the community. He enjoyed helping students, particularly those in underserved populations, which created positive and proactive relationships with the community and law enforcement.
It was while working as an SRO, supporting the schools that Bob met his beloved wife of 13 years, Rebecca.
In addition to serving as a School Resource Officer, Bob also served the youth of his community as a drill instructor for students in the Law Enforcement Academy at Allan Hancock College. One of the programs of which he was most proud, was the Police Department's Explorer program. In this program, Bob served as a mentor and an inspiration to countless young students by helping set career and life pathways of service to their communities. At his 76th birthday party, he was honored to have several of his former Explorer Cadets attend - many of whom were now serving their communities as peace officers and community leaders.
Even in retirement, Bob continued to serve his community as a PAL Program Liaison for the Recreation & Parks Department, through volunteerism at Fesler Junior High School in Santa Maria, and was active in Marine Corps League Detachment 1340, a fraternal organization that serves the needs and interests of Marines. He had a great love of animals and his dogs Koz and Serenity, and horse Gunner were like members of the family. His life was filled by spending time with his beautiful wife and their extensive family and friends who appreciated Bob's dry wit, his willingness to help, and his love of people.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife Rebecca, his brother Howard, and children Rae Jean Herrick-Murray and her husband Karl, and Paul Bond and his wife Michelle. He is also survived by his 9 loving grandchildren Kalyn, Chad, Ashlynn, Teegan, Taylor, Ryan, Noah, Quintin and Maya, and 4 great grandchildren Troy, Kaydence, Henry, and Rayden. Additionally, he is survived by his in-laws, Frank and Sally Pendergast, his sister in law Jill Weidley, her husband Thomas and his nieces and nephew Lexi, Max and Zoe, along with his brother in law Nathan Pendergast.
The family wishes to recognize the faithful and dedicated support of Bob's care team. Especially Kat (RN), who provided comfort and support to Bob over many years.
A memorial service will be held this summer, when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the local Marine Corps League Detachment, specifically to their Toys for Tots Program (Coastal Valley Detachment, C/O MCL 1340, PO Box 2325 Orcutt, CA 93457).
To l leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
