Robert Walter Wiese passed away in Santa Maria, California on September 13, 2018 at the age of 97. One of five children born to Walter & Erma Wiese, Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 2, 1921. He attended Iowa State University where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering and found the love of his life, Harriet Grace Swift. The two were married for over 60 years until her passing in 2005. After college he joined the US Marine Core and was stationed during WWII in Tientsin, China with the III Amphibious Corps Topographic Company. Following the war, he moved to Los Angeles, California with his wife and growing family. He worked for various energy related companies such as Rockwell International where he oversaw the development of technologies for alternative sources of energy including nuclear reactors, solar collectors, ocean temperature differentials and wave action. Bob retired to Morro Bay, California where he lived for 30 years and could be seen strolling along the beach with his dog, Mattie, by his side. He loved music and played both the piano and bassoon. At age ninety, he was still performing at local parks and gatherings as president of the White Caps and a member of the San Luis Obispo County Band. Bob's love of music and fascination with engineering inspired his collecting and tinkering with a wide variety of antique music boxes. Bob was lovingly known to his family as GPB (Grandpa Bob) and is survived by three of his four children, Robert Jr., Charles, Patricia and Carol (1956-2013) as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His good humor, gentle nature, and insightful advice will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
