Robert Torres a long time Santa Maria resident passed away at home Wednesday, August 19th at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. Born May 21st, 1928, in East Los Angeles, CA to Carmen and Inocencio Torres.
In 1932 the family seeking better opportunities relocated to Guadalupe, CA. Robert attended Santa Maria High School where he met the love of his life Marlene Maretti. Robert played trumpet in the high school band and belonged to a local dance orchestra the “Blue Notes”. Upon graduation, Robert married Marlene, joined the Coast Guard, and was deployed to Block Island, RI during the Korean War. After a three-year enlistment, Robert went to work for McMahan's furniture store in Santa Maria as a delivery man, was promoted to receiving clerk, rose to sales, and ultimately became general manager. In 1959 Robert and a few business partners opened the first Pappy's Restaurant in Santa Maria. The partners opened restaurants in California, Arizona, and Oregon flying their company Beechcraft to the 8 other locations. In 1971 the group liquidated, and Robert became the sole owner of 2 local Pappy's restaurants and would later add a third Pismo Beach location. You could usually find “Bob” at Pappy's on Betteravia working the restaurant alongside his dedicated employees of over 53 years.
Robert was a member of the Santa Maria Elks serving as Exalted Ruler in 1963. The community was important to Robert; he combined his love for horses and people assisting in numerous Elks Rodeo and parade events. Robert served on the Board of Directors for the Community Bank of Santa Maria. Robert did what brought him happiness and was an avid horseman, roper, and cutter. He and his horse were “wrangler extras” in various syndicated commercials and they landed on the pilot “Deadwood” for HBO. Robert was a member of several trail riding groups: Vaqueros de Los Ranchos, El Viaje de Portola, and Rancheros Visitadores where he was part of the Los Paisanos Camp where “Bobby” would hail as Camp Captain and help organize mass, bocce and wine-tasting events among the various camps.
Robert enjoyed raising Registered Beefmaster cattle and Black Angus on the Santa Maria ranch. He loved the land so much in 2000 Robert turned the ranch into “Casa Torres Vineyard” planting 5 acres of Pinot Noir grapes on the estate. The vineyard evolved into a family collaboration growing, producing, and bottling premium Pinot Noir under the label “Toretti Family Vineyard”. The family tasting room “Toretti” is located in Los Olivos, CA, and is the ultimate combination of Bob's loves: family & friends, wine, and music. On occasion, you might catch the soft sound of Bob's voice on cd singing renditions of his favorite cowboy songs.
Robert was so proud of his five kids and numerous grand & great children. Pops will be forever missed. Robert is survived by his son Ken Torres and Bobbi Porter, daughter-in-law; son Terry Torres; son Rick Torres; son Randy Torres & Elizabeth, daughter-in-law; daughter Milena Torres-Hernandez and Jorge, son-in-law. The service remains private due to COVID. Robert's charity of choice was Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 Church St. Santa Maria, CA 93455 or visit supportmarianmedical.org to donate online.
