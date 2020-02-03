Robert Pico
0 entries

Robert Pico

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Pico

Robert Pico passed Jan. 6th, he was loved by his children Robert 'Bobby' Pico Jr and Lisa Pico he will be missed Respected OG. He worked at Driscoll Cooler many years. There will Be Burial Feb 7th 11am celebration of life at VFW Hall.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Pico as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News