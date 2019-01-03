LENIHAN, ROBERT MARSHAL SR., 84, of Santa Maria California passed away peacefully on the morning of December 27th, 2018. Bob started his journey in October 1934 in Chicago Illinois. A son to Marshall and Helene Lenihan, an accomplished fireman and loving mother. Bob excelled in school. He was his high school's football quarterback and instead of marching to college he entered the United States Air Force with dreams of becoming a pilot. Though he got his shot at flight school while in the service his health chose another path for him in electronics. Bob was on the cutting edge of technology over the years that we now take for granted, such as the home answering machine, cell phone technology and eventually settling in to the lighting business in his latter days. Bob's loves in life were aviation, his pets, family and most importantly spending time at the end of the day with his wife Norma.
Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife Norma Lenihan of Santa Maria California, his children, Robert Lenihan Jr., Susan Lenihan, Heather Lenihan of Florida and his grandson Brent Lenihan of Virginia Beach, Va.
Visitation is from 4:00 PM- 5:30 PM with the rendering of military honors just before the Rosary Service at 5:00 PM on January 6th, 2019 at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary located at 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. The funeral service will follow the next day at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 7, 2019, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church located at 5075 Harp Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455. A post funeral reception will follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
