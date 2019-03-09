Robert Jerome Beaman

Robert “Bob” Jerome Beaman, 78, of Lompoc passed away peacefully at home on February 09, 2019, his loving wife Patcine was by his side. Bob was born in Franklin MN to parents Wilbur and Doris Beaman. He enlisted in the Airforce in 1960 and was assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base. Shortly after arriving in Lompoc, he met his future wife, Patcine at a church group for young adults. In 1963, Patcine and Bob were married and in 1970 they became a family of three when they welcomed their son, Bradley into the world. Bob began his civilian career as the service manager at Vern's Rambler dealership where he was employed for approximately two years before he was once again called to support the Air Force mission. Bob began his career at Vandenberg with FEC (ITT) on range ships where he participated in the testing of the latest navigation technology, which at the time was Inertial Guidance. Eventually Bob transitioned from ships to dry land and worked at the FPS-16/Tran Peak for many years as a site supervisor before accepting a new position as a Real Time Data Controller (RTDC) in the Mission Operations Department of ITT (InDyne). Bob's career at Vandenberg spanned over 55 years; he was a great mentor to countless co-workers and a friend to many, many more.
Bob was a member of The American Legion, Post 1000; the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 3000; the USO, and the Elks, Lodge 2274.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patcine Beaman; his son, Bradley Beaman; sister Gayle Clobes and niece Kay Radermacher (of Fairfax, MN.); brothers and sisters-in-law Ken Overman, Junell and Michael Peterson, Jennifer and Frank Lomas, and Kathleen and Bruce Janatsch.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at Events Mission Valley (138 North B Street, Lompoc CA.) on March 16th at 1:00pm.
Guests are welcome to share their favorite memories of Bob, humorous or serious!
