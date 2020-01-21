Robert Henry McIntire, Jr,. Ph.D, passed away on January 16th in Santa Maria, California at age 94.
A long-time resident of Santa Maria, and an active member of the local business community, Dr. McIntire – known locally as Bob -- was Chairman Emeritus of the CoastHills Federal Credit Union, serving on the board for eight years, three as Chairman from 2000 to 2003, and as Chairman of the Board of CoastHills Wealth Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Credit Union.
Dr. McIntire also was active socially in the local community. He was a member of the Santa Maria South Club of Rotary International, a long-time member of the Orcutt Presbyterian Church Corporation, and a member of the Elks, Masons, and the Santa Maria Country Club.
Born and raised in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, he joined the Air Force in 1943, retiring as Colonel in 1977. He was commissioned 2nd Lt. in February 1945, and flew missions in the Pacific Theater on tours of duty during WWII and The Korean War, teaching navigation to cadets and pilots in the years between the two conflicts. From 1955 to 1966 he served with the Headquarters Air Material Command and the Space Division of the Air Force Systems Command. He joined the Air Force Institute of Technology as an Associate Professor two years later heading its Management Department, becoming Dean of the Civilian Institution Directorate.
Following his Air Force retirement, Dr. McIntire joined the Faculty of the University of Texas, Permian Basin, moving in 1977 to California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, as Head of the Management Department until 1988 He held a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University, a Masters from the University of Colorado in Management, and a Ph.D in Business Administration from the University of Washington.
Dr. McIntire was married for 66 years to Marjorie Joan McIntire (Cuthill), who died in 2013. He is survived by his two Sons, Brett (Lisa) and Mark (Stuart Sklar) and their respective spouses Lisa and Stuart; three grandchildren, Brett Ryan (Chandani) Lisa McIntire (Shay Strachan), and Lauren Knickram (Morgan); and four great-grand children, Jayan, Talin, Elijah and Monroe.
Celebration of Life Services for Dr. McIntire will be held at 11AM, Saturday, January 25th, at Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dr. McIntire's to the Orcutt Presbyterian Church.
