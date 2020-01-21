Robert Henry McIntire, Jr,. Ph.D, passed away on January 16th in Santa Maria, California at age 94.

A long-time resident of Santa Maria, and an active member of the local business community, Dr. McIntire – known locally as Bob -- was Chairman Emeritus of the CoastHills Federal Credit Union, serving on the board for eight years, three as Chairman from 2000 to 2003, and as Chairman of the Board of CoastHills Wealth Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Credit Union.

Dr. McIntire also was active socially in the local community. He was a member of the Santa Maria South Club of Rotary International, a long-time member of the Orcutt Presbyterian Church Corporation, and a member of the Elks, Masons, and the Santa Maria Country Club.