Robert George LaBelle, 93, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on May 10, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by his wife Earlene, two daughters and three grandchildren that will miss him dearly.
A service was held to celebrate his life and he is laid to rest at Santa Maria Cemetery. The service was officiated by Apostol Ricardo Herrera and Kimberly LaBelle.
Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, Santa Barbara, CA
