Robert F. Vetter, 74, Hastings, FL, passed away September 11, 2018 at Orange Park Medical after a brief illness. He was born in Mineola, NY, son of the late Andrew Joseph and Belva Vetter. He had resided in Hastings since 1993 having moved there from Idaho. Bob served his country honorably during Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force. He was a finish carpenter, having owned and operated Robert F. Vetter, Contractor Inc. and also owned and operated Pegasus Appaloosa Ranch. Bob was a member of the Nez Perce Trail Society, the Appaloosa Horse Club, National Reining Horse Association, Sheltowee Trail Ride, BMWNEF, and an elder at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Palatka. He was a former Sawtooth Ranger and was a friend of Bill W.
Memorial services will be held at 2PM Saturday September 22, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1414 Husson Ave, Palatka FL 32177
A celebration of his life will take place: At 3PM Sunday September 23, 2018 at the St Johns Co Fairgrounds, 5840 SR 207, Elkton FL 32033
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Nez Perce Appaloosa Club, the Chief Joseph Foundation, or the Chief Joseph Trail Ride Youth Experience. A Gofundme account has been established under Robert Vetter Memorial Fund also.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanna Schuyler-Vetter, Hastings; son, Andrew Johnson, Hastings; daughter, Christy Borza (Chris), Cerritos, CA; sister, Barbara Roberts (John), Jacksonville; brothers, John Vetter (Michelle), Jacksonville, Will Vetter (Pam), Orange Park; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
St Johns Family Funeral Home, St. Augustine, FL, is in charge of arrangements.
