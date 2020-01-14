Robert Eugene Pybas, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Santa Maria, CA.

Rob was born in Salinas, CA December 9th, 1954 to Bill and Jewell Pybas joining his brother Randy and later his sister Christy into their loving family. Rob was raised in Salinas, CA and graduated from North Salinas High in 1973. He attended Shasta College earning his AA degree in Forestry and then transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo earning his bachelor's degree in Crop Science with honors.

On December 19th, 1977 Rob married Tami Baxter, the love of his life. They were blessed with two sons Erik and Evan. They recently celebrated their 43rd anniversary.

Rob and his father, Bill, along with trusted friends and silent partners, built a vegetable seed company known as Pybas Vegetable Seed Co. The company was in business for a successful 27 years in Santa Maria and Salinas, at which time they decided to sell. Soon after the sale, Rob and his wife, Tami, created a new company named Cal Grow Seeds which is still currently operating.

Rob was an active member of the community and belonged to several associations, his favorites being: The Elks and Vaqueros De Los Ranchos in which he served on the board of directors and was President in 2016.