Robert Eugene Pybas, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Santa Maria, CA.
Rob was born in Salinas, CA December 9th, 1954 to Bill and Jewell Pybas joining his brother Randy and later his sister Christy into their loving family. Rob was raised in Salinas, CA and graduated from North Salinas High in 1973. He attended Shasta College earning his AA degree in Forestry and then transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo earning his bachelor's degree in Crop Science with honors.
On December 19th, 1977 Rob married Tami Baxter, the love of his life. They were blessed with two sons Erik and Evan. They recently celebrated their 43rd anniversary.
Rob and his father, Bill, along with trusted friends and silent partners, built a vegetable seed company known as Pybas Vegetable Seed Co. The company was in business for a successful 27 years in Santa Maria and Salinas, at which time they decided to sell. Soon after the sale, Rob and his wife, Tami, created a new company named Cal Grow Seeds which is still currently operating.
Rob was an active member of the community and belonged to several associations, his favorites being: The Elks and Vaqueros De Los Ranchos in which he served on the board of directors and was President in 2016.
Rob loved hunting fishing, boating, water sports, dancing, being outdoors, working and most of all spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Rob is survived by his wife, Tami, of 43 years. He is also survived by his sons Erik Pybas and Evan (Brittney) Pybas; grandchildren Bronson Pybas and Sadie Pybas. Rob is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Jewell Pybas.
A mass will be held at St. Louis De Montfort in Santa Maria, CA on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 11:00AM.
In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be sent to: Mission Hope Cancer Center 1325 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA and/or Hats for Hope PO Box 139 Arroyo Grande, CA.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.