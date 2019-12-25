Robert E. "Bob" Cherry

On November 27th, 2019 Bob celebrated his 85th birthday. He enjoyed carrot cake (his favorite) presented to him with 85 candles. He was proud that he blew out several candles despite his breathing difficulties.
Bob was born in Dodge City, KS to Grace and Ralph Cherry. Soon after they moved to Guthrie, OK. Pursuing a better life, Pop Cherry moved the family to Bakersfield, CA. Bob graduated from Bakersfield High School, got married and moved to Santa Maria, CA.
He partnered with his brother at P&F Cabinets. Bob opened Cherry Cabinets, Inc. in 1974 and continued in its success until failing health led to closing the shop in 2016.
Bob looked forward to going to work everyday. His employees were family to Bob and they shared a mutual respect. The highlight of his day was when his friends would stop in for a cup of coffee. His customers were the best people he ever met and formed many lasting friendships and couldn't believe he could be paid for something he loved to do.
Bob met the love of his life in 1975, Eleanor “Sam” Bish. Bob and Sam were married in 1976. During their 43 years together they shared a bond that can never be broken. Sam brought three sons into their marriage. Bob instantly became a father to Caven, Calie and Curtis Bish. The lessons of life and the work ethics he taught them, shaped them into men he was so proud of.
Bob and Sam loved their visits to Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and numerous other states and Canada. They enjoyed many rides on their Harley.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 awesome years, Sam Cherry. He is also survived by sons Jeril Cherry, wife Stacie, Calie Bish, wife Cathy, Curtis Bish, fiance Patricia Curzi. Sister Joan Filmore and brother-in law Eldon. Grandchildren, Cherry Mitchell, husband Jason, Robert Hunt, wife Sidney, Jerrod Kurtz, wife Bailee, Makenzie Macias, husband John. 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and fur babies.
Special to Bob was time spent with grandchildren S/Sgt. Curtis Bish, II, wife Tiffany, girls Coral and Emilie, Donald Bish, wife Merry, Jayme Bish, fiance Mikey Diaz.
In 2002 a baby boy came into our home. seventeen years later, Curtis “CJ” Bish is still with us. He kept Bob young at heart.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Ralph Cherry, two daughters Cheryl Coleman and Sharon Kurtz, son Caven Bish, two sisters and four brothers.
A special thank you to Kim Passmore, Bob's Hospice nurse. The best time of the week were Kim's visits on Tuesdays. Bob enjoyed their many conversations. Also special thank you
Toni Williams , Mary Jane Diaz, Orin Stinn and Rick Fisher for the visits and the joy you brought to Bob.
Per Bob's request there will be no service. If desired, donations in Bobs name can be made to Dignity Health Hospice, Santa Maria, CA or The Humane Society, Santa Maria, CA.
Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal, love leaves a memory, no one can steal. I love you Papa.
