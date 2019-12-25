Robert E. "Bob" Cherry

On November 27th, 2019 Bob celebrated his 85th birthday. He enjoyed carrot cake (his favorite) presented to him with 85 candles. He was proud that he blew out several candles despite his breathing difficulties.

Bob was born in Dodge City, KS to Grace and Ralph Cherry. Soon after they moved to Guthrie, OK. Pursuing a better life, Pop Cherry moved the family to Bakersfield, CA. Bob graduated from Bakersfield High School, got married and moved to Santa Maria, CA.

He partnered with his brother at P&F Cabinets. Bob opened Cherry Cabinets, Inc. in 1974 and continued in its success until failing health led to closing the shop in 2016.

Bob looked forward to going to work everyday. His employees were family to Bob and they shared a mutual respect. The highlight of his day was when his friends would stop in for a cup of coffee. His customers were the best people he ever met and formed many lasting friendships and couldn't believe he could be paid for something he loved to do.