Bob Johantgen, 93, passed on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in a care facility in Orcutt, California. He was born 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Clara and John Robins Johantgen. Bob attended Holy Family High School in Tulsa and graduated in 1945. While attending he was the captain of the varsity football team that won the small school state championship in 1945. The day after graduation Bob went with a group of friends and enlisted into the Navy. While in the Navy he served as an electrical technician on various ships and was called back into the Navy for an additional one year of service during the Korean conflict. Bob went to Spartan School of Electronics and Radio Engineering on the GI bill and then started his career in Tulsa in 1951 with Douglas Aircraft. He received his pilot license and enjoyed spending hours flying. After the Navy Bob skated with an ice skating club in Tulsa. He was later asked to join the Ice Capades when they were touring through on a tour. He spent the next few seasons touring North America as a performer with the show.
Bob loved the water and bought a 1942 Chris Craft with his friend Joe Beshara. This inspired them to buy a lot on Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in the early 1950's and build a cabin. Joe still owns the original cabin and 70 years later Bob continued to own the one next door.
Bob moved his family in 1960 to Orcutt, California and he went to work for Martin Marietta Inc. and then Federal Electric Company (FEC) at Vandenberg Air Force Base. He retired in 1986 and went to work as a consultant working on the computers that monitored the flight and landing of the space shuttle at Edwards Air Force Base.
Bob married Irene Naretto Johantgen at The Chapel of San Ramon in Sisquoc. Irene taught grade school in Santa Maria and after they both retired they traveled the world and enjoyed many summers at their lake house in Oklahoma with their long time friends Joe and Barbara Beshara.
Bob as one of the original parishioners at Saint Louis De Montfort Church and was proud to be a supporter of both the church and Saint Joseph High School where his six children and one step-son graduated.
Bob is survived by his wife, Irene Johantgen; five children, Robert Johantgen (wife Robin), Donna Johantgen Ikola (husband Robert), David Johantgen, Thomas Johantgen, Carol Johantgen Niccoli (husband Kevin) and step-son Steven Boyd (wife Alison); 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Bob's daughter, Theresa Johantgen, passed away of cancer on March 27, 1998 and first wife Carol Johantgen Nole passed in October 1999.
There are no planned services at this time. The family plans on having a private ceremony at Grand Lake, Oklahoma, at a later date.
Friends, if they so desire, may make a donation to St. Joseph's High School in Bob's name.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
