Robert Centeno Terrones of Lompoc died Friday, December 21, 2018, at the age of 71.
Bobby was born July 7, 1947 to Henry and Mary Terrones in Santa Maria. He was raised and educated in Lompoc graduating from Lompoc High School with the class of 1966. He was employed for 42 years as a lab technician with Johns Manville (now Imerys) mines in Lompoc.
Bobby was a member of La Purisima Catholic Church, the Lompoc Elks Lodge and the Los Padres League of the California Basketball Officials Association in which he was a basketball referee. He was a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club where he was a referee and assigner, and coached for Lompoc Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for 45 years. Baseball was his passion.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosalie Terrones; his sons and their wives Bobby, Jr. (Tracy) of Lompoc, Joseph (Salli) of Victorville, Larry (Corrin) of Orcutt, Paul of Lompoc, Raul (Teresa) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Nick (Alana) of Orcutt; his brothers John of Lompoc, Nars of Eaglerock, Danny of Modesto, and Eddie of Santa Maria; 20 grandchildren and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his sister Beatrice Melendrez in 2015.
The visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019, from 4-8 pm with the vigil at 5 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 5, at 10 am at La Purisima Catholic Church. Everyone, especially those he coached, are invited to attend. The burial will be on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10 am, at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.
To help with final expenses a GoFundMe account has been established on behalf of Robert Terrones.
