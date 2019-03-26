Robert “Bobby” Valdivia 58, of Santa Maria, Ca. passed away Friday March 22nd, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. Bobby was born December 29th 1960 in Santa Barbara Ca. and raised in Carpinteria Ca. up until the early 90's where he and his wife Tammy moved to Santa Maria Ca. where they raised their children.
Upon moving to Santa Maria he quickly made lots of friends due to his joking personality. There was never a time where he didn't have the people around him in tears with his quick wit and untimely jokes which made him so special to everyone.
Bobby always had a love for sports whether it was coaching his kids in little league baseball, bowling with his buddies or golfing with his family. He loved every minute of it. Bobby's love for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams were unmatched and if you weren't on board with his teams he made sure to give you a hard time about it.
As a young man growing up people knew him for his love of lowrider cars and the Crystal Image Car Club where he made lots of friends who to this day are considered family. As he got older he enjoyed his career as a driver for Airborne Express, DHL and Fedex Ground.
Bobby is survived by his kids which he loved more than anything in this world Mike, Matt (Carla), Mark (Jeanette), Megan and stepson Chris. His grandchildren Makayla, Victoria, Micco, Milena, Lia and one on the way. Although he will be deeply missed by all, his life and spirit will always live on in our hearts forever.
Please join us in a Memorial Service for Bobby on Friday March 29th 11:00am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary located at 1003 E. Stowell Rd , Santa Maria Ca 93454
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the GoFundMe account that has been setup in his name.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
