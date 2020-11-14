Robert (Bobby) Helms, 71, of Santa Maria, California passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his wife, children, and beloved dog on November 10, 2020.
Bobby was all of our biggest fans and number one supporter. We as Bobby's family could never begin to sum up the totality of his life or the love and loss we feel by losing him into only a couple of paragraphs. His life and heart were as big as they came, and he left such a positive impact on everyone he met. Bobby always let us know we were loved and supported, no matter what life threw at us. We will forever grieve his loss in our lives, and remember to cherish and celebrate his legacy; and as he would say, you have to “keep on keeping on”.
Bobby had a true passion for work in any capacity. He began his career as an electrician by serving in the Navy where he was able to travel the world. He loved his job as an electrician for NASA for over 40 years, owned his own telecommunications business, and continued to “work” everyday; drawing schematics, re-wiring houses, and going to his favorite store The Home Depot. In addition to work, Bobby loved watching Nascar on Sundays, the Denver Broncos, shooting at the gun club, and walking his dog Maggie. He loved to barbeque on the weekends for his family; often cooking enough food to feed an army, never without a smile on his face.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Lori of 24 years; daughters Rachel (Tony) Pirouz, Amanda (Robert) Garcia, Shawna (Anthony) Aranda and son Jordan Zepeda; grandchildren Jacob and Jeremiah Garcia and Isabelle and Jonah Aranda; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and the best friend anyone could ask for. His laugh was infectious, and he never hesitated to help friends, family or anyone who asked.
A celebration of life will be held on November 14, 2020 at 4518 Cynbalaria Ct. Santa Maria, CA 93455 from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Rescue, Inc, the American Legion, American Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.
