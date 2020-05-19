Robert "Bobby" Bitner of Grass Valley died May 7 of natural causes. He was 76. He was born in San Luis Obispo and grew up in Santa Maria. In 1967 he moved to San Francisco where he worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 37 years. He was active in his labor union and was a loyal Giants fan.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and David Muth of Penn Valley, nephew Danny Muth of Woodland, niece Michelle Ausburn of Santa Rosa, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George Bitner and Evalita Black Bitner.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.