Robert "Bobby" Bitner of Grass Valley died May 7 of natural causes. He was 76. He was born in San Luis Obispo and grew up in Santa Maria. In 1967 he moved to San Francisco where he worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 37 years. He was active in his labor union and was a loyal Giants fan.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and David Muth of Penn Valley, nephew Danny Muth of Woodland, niece Michelle Ausburn of Santa Rosa, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George Bitner and Evalita Black Bitner.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy.

