Robert (Bob) R Stowasser, Sr was born January 29, 1932 in Los Angeles California. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Darliene, parents Raymond A Stowasser and Pauline, and his brothers Raymond and Richard.
He is survived by his sister, Sister Barbara Stowasser, his son Robert (Tana), daughters Catherine Teixeira (Randy), Julie, Jennifer, and Wendy Teixeira (Gary); and ten grandchildren: Zachary, Cassandra, Jacob, and Andrea Stowasser, Michael, Christine and Nick Teixeira, and Cody, Brittany (Acquistapace) and Clay Teixeira, as well as seven Great Grandchildren (with two more on the way.)
Bob Stowasser attended Mount Carmel High School in Los Angeles where he was the only athlete to letter in football, basketball, baseball, boxing and track. He was also the school's handball champion his Junior and Senior years and doubles champion his Senior year. To round it out, he had five bowling trophies for the highest league averages as well.
Bob attended UCLA and USC (a hated rival) Graduate School. He served as a Naval Accountant Officer in the Korean War.
He opened Robert R Stowasser & Co., Certified Public Accountants in 1959, with offices in Palos Verdes and Anaheim. The vast majority of his practice consisted of covering 54 dealerships in four states. He sold this business in 1968 and purchased Van Wyk Pontiac Cadillac (later Stowasser Buick GMC) in Santa Maria the same year.
Bob belonged to numerous organizations and associations: the Palos Verdes, Anaheim and Santa Maria Chambers of Commerce, the Newman Club, Knights of Columbus, Aeronautical Society, Sigma and Alpha Kappa PSI Fraternities, was a charter member of the Rotary Club in Palos Verdes, the Noon Time Kiwanis of Santa Maria where he was the Distinguished President in 1977, the California Society of CPA's, American Institute of CPA's, the Santa Maria Country Club, Santa Maria Elk's, both the California and National Dealer Associations, and served on the Pontiac, Cadillac and Mazda Dealer Councils.
Bob was an avid sports fan (especially for the UCLA Bruins). Prior to moving from Los Angeles he was a season ticket holder for the Los Angeles Rams, Dons, Dodgers and Lakers and UCLA football.
Bob loved to fish, golf and travel but by far his favorite pastime was being with his wife, children, grandchildren and lately his great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, (Barbara Stowasser belongs to the order) -- 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles CA 90049.
Visitation will be this Friday from 5:00-6:00pm at Dudley Hoffman, followed by a Rosary at 6:00pm. The burial Service will be at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 11:30am, on Saturday May 11th, with a reception at the Santa Maria Country Club immediately following.
