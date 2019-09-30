Robert (Bob) Paul Klostermann, 74, of Santa Maria Ca passed away on September 26th, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Seattle, WA to Raymond and Eleanor Klostermann on May 14, 1945. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1947 and Bob graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1963. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy and upon his return started a successful 18 year career with Safeway where he managed stores in Goleta, Orcutt, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. After leaving Safeway Bob worked for Coast Rock for 13 years until his retirement in 2004. He was a lifelong hot rod fanatic. He loved watching drag racing in person and on TV and his personal vehicles always had to be black and of course spotless. Aside from being home his heaven on earth was camping in Yosemite Valley. In his later years he took up wood working and played golf 5 days per week at Black Lake. Whether he was shopping at Home Depot or Costco, at the golf course, spending time with the grandkids or just going for a “cruise' around town there was one constant. His best friend and the love of his life, Sharon, was always happily by his side. From the moment they laid eyes upon each other in 1968 they were inseparable. Having married on February 14, 1969 they had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Sharon, his mother Eleanor, his sons Kevin of Santa Maria, CA and Chris of San Jose, CA and their spouses Teresa and Sharine; grandsons Christian and Carson of San Jose, Eirhardt of Santa Maria, granddaughters Embry and Eberly of Santa Maria and his Brother Raymond of Tarzana, CA.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Raymond Klostermann.
The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Zachrich,
Dignity Hope Cancer Center, Marian Medical Center and all of the wonderful nurses that supported the family through this difficult process.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am with a Memorial Celebration from 11am to 12:30pm at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Thursday, October 3, 2019 followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Klostermann family home.
