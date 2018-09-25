Robert Aaron Veder, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He had struggled with health problems the past six years and is now at peace.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Nelson Hall), daughters Robin (husband Walter), Wendy, Sarah (husband Cotton), stepson Scott, first wife Carol, sister Eleanora, as well as loving grandchildren who called him “Papa Robert”.
“Rob” loved to travel and had seen much of this amazing world. After his retirement from audiology practice, he and Kathy were gone seven months of the year for seven consecutive years. They hit the road in their RV, flew to foreign countries, visited family, and explored locations in depth as they rented homes for a month or more and toured the various countries. He got the travel bug when he completed his doctorate at the University of Washington in 1966 and went around the world for a year.
Rob was born and raised in San Francisco to Leo Veder and Henrietta Maremant, both from Russia. He was married to Carol (Prater) for thirty-four years in San Jose and enjoyed being a family man. He was committed to raising his daughters to be strong women, and was generous, adventurous, and playful with them, always the first to suggest a late-night trip for an ice cream cone. He moved from San Jose to Nipomo when he married Kathy in 1998. He then joined the local Lions group and volunteered at the Nipomo Food Basket. He was active in Nipomo Newcomers and Gyros International. In his youth he participated in many organizations and was an Eagle Scout. He became interested in the medical field while a medic in the Army. His mentor, Fran Brooks, guided him to a prestigious career in Audiology. He had a practice in San Jose and Sonora, California as well as outreach services to education programs and private industry. He developed and chaired the Communicative Disorders Department at Cal State Hayward now called Cal State East Bay until his retirement in 1998.
Rob was a brilliant man who liked to read, walk the beach at Pismo, play poker with the boys and bridge. He explored the area around his vacation homes in Sahaurita, Arizona and Cold Springs, CA. The mountains and lakes would beckon him yearly. In his later years he loved playing with his grandchildren and teaching them games. He dearly loved Kathy and she was always by his side as he explored new vistas. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 30, from 1-4 PM at Blacklake Golf Course. Rob gave to many causes so please donate to the charity of your choice.
Sign his guestbook at www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.