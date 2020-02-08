Robert A. Larsh (Bob) of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and is survived by Colleen Ann Larsh his wife of 66 years, and their five children; Craig (June), Mark (Audrey), Brian, Maureen Irwin (Mark), Shawna Robertson (Mark) and their four grandchildren; Lauren and Cameron Irwin, Sonora and Nolan Robertson.

Bob was born on June 13, 1931 in Iron Mountain, MI. He entered Military Service with the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and, as a distinguished Aviation Cadet graduate, received a U.S. Air Force Commission to 2nd Lieutenant (Regular Forces) in 1953.

A Vietnam combat veteran, he retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1976. His military and subsequent 14 Year Aerospace civilian career included varied research and development assignments, as well as, Secretary of the Air Force Special Project activities associated with both aircraft and satellite surveillance systems development, test and operations.

Bob loved his dinners with family at the Hitching Post, a bowl of soup and a sandwich for lunch, working on his Datsun 280Z, playing golf, watching sports and spending time with his family.

Bob will be missed for his strength, his intelligence, his loyalty to family and for serving his country.