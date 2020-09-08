Rizalito B. Vidanes

On September 2nd 2020, Rizalito “Anching” Vidanes passed away.
Rizalito lived 56 wonderful years. He was born & raised in Quisao, Rizal, Philippines, and he immigrated to the United States in 1991.
Over the years, he worked as a Machine Operator at Firestone, as a Machine Operator at Den-Mat, and Sales at Wal-Mart.
He is survived by his wife Bennie, his son Brian, and his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews across the U.S. and Philippines.
Rizalito's final years were spent battling health issues, and his last weeks were spent fighting COVID-19. Even through pain, he still made sure his loved ones could laugh. Rizalito's laughter, love, and strength will live on forever.
