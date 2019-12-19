Rizalina Castro Ceña was born by parents Alberto and Felicidad Castro on June 20th, 1937 in Manila, Philippines. Growing up in Manila and Quezon City, she attended Torres High School and Douglas MacArthur University majoring in Psychology. She married Armando Ceña on March 6th, 1960 and they had two children, Rowena and Albert, before moving to the United States.

Lina took pride in her aerospace work at Santa Barbara Research before running her own boarding care in Nipomo, CA. She always loved people, making everyone feel welcome and at home. She truly spoke the language of care and her big heart will be missed by others greatly. She was strong, and that positive spirit helped her fight the battle of cancer for many years.

Rizalina passed away on December 14th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her brother Lino Castro, her brother Robert Castro, sister-in-law Doris Castro, brother Manny Castro, sister-in-law Margarita Castro, her sister Fely Malimban and brother-in-law Nash Malimban, brothers-in-law Robert Palmer and Walter Binney, and sister-in-law Teresita Castro.