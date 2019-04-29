Rita Rosas

Rita, 51, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019 after a 2 month battle with cancer. She passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on September 5, 1967 in Santa Maria, CA where she spent the rest of her life. She enjoyed playing softball, reading, hiking and traveling. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her cat Oreo.
Rita was known as a kind, friendly, compassionate person.
She had no trouble making and keeping friends. Her love for others and for life was as beautiful as she was. She will be missed but never forgotten.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years (together for 20 years), Aaron; her sisters Delia (Jerry) & Maria; sister-in-law Rosemary; nephews Johnny, Jason, Joseph and niece Brooklyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jose & Juanita Rosas and her brother Johnny Rosas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Foursquare Church, located at 709 N Curryer St. in Santa Maria at 3:00 PM. A Potluck reception will follow at the American Legion, located at 301 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts"
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
