Rita Giuliani Frias

Born Sept. 24-1933

at Rochester, New York.

Died May 20-2020 at

Santa Maria, California.

Married August 22-1953

at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Los Angeles, California

to Robert Frias, teacher at Santa Maria High School.

Rita dreamed for a large family!

Ergo! CHILDREN – KAREN '54, JEANINE '55, ROBERT

JOHN '57, THOMAS '58, LYNNE '59, DIANNE '62,

DARLENE '63, SHARRON '65, RONALD ‘68

Earth Angel, I love you with all my heart!

Thanks for 67 great years!

SEE YOU IN HEAVEN!

LOVE,

BOB

