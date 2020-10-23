You have permission to edit this article.
Rigoberto "Rigo" Barajas
Rigoberto "Rigo" Barajas

October 17, 2020

Rigoberto “Rigo” Barajas, 57, of Santa Maria, CA succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on October 17, 2020.

Rigo is survived by his wife Araceli Barajas of 31 years, daughters Aracely and Gabriela Barajas, son Rigoberto Barajas JR, grandchildren Ayden and Adrianna Barajas, parents Alicia and Herminio Barajas, and Brother Salvador Barajas. Rigo was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

We would like to invite you in honor of Rigo to go get your physical and get screened for cancer. Early detection is important for a good prognosis.

Rosary will be held at St Louis De Montfort October 22, 2020 at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at St Louis De Montfort October 23, 2020 at 1:30pm. Rigo will be laid to rest in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.

