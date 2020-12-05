Rick "Ricky" Lee Renfrow

Beloved Husband, father, and son, Rick Lee Renfrow, age 63, of Santa Maria passed away peacefully unto the Lord on November 28, 2020. He will be dearly missed by all that had the blessing to know his caring, kind, and sensitive soul. He was born in Bakersfield on May 14, 1957. He is survived by his wife Kim, sons Ryan and Richard, grandson Zakary, brother Randy, and father Eloy.
Rick constructed a housing community in Bakersfield before settling in Santa Maria. Here, he worked alongside his family in their auto dealerships. He was certainly a car enthusiast and loved visiting classic car shows and working on his 1932 Ford hot rod! His passion and creativity were a small part of what made him such a special man, always ready to lend a smile and helping hand.
