Richard Xavier Montoya went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 4, 2020 in Mesita, New Mexico at the age of 25. Richard was the first born to Ricky A. Montoya and Melissa D. Marquez at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Ca. on November 15, 1994. Richard is survived by his father Ricky A. Montoya (Leandra) and mother Melissa D. Terrones (Timothy), sister's Adrianna C. and Marina R. Montoya, brothers Dominic E. Montoya, Timothy J.Terrones Jr., Frankie R. and Angel J. Diaz (Salina), son Xavier K. Montoya, maternal grandparents Ricardo and Rosemarie- Lugo Encinas and Benjamin Marquez Jr., paternal grandmother Mary Arellano, 8 uncles and 3 Aunts.

Richard was preceded in death by paternal grandfathers Augustine P. Montoya and Rogelio A. Hinojosa, and maternal great grandmother Juanita Vela De La Garza.

Richard attended Alice Shaw and Oakley Elementary, Tommie Kunst Jr. High and Ernest Righetti High School. Richard's greatest accomplishment is his Son Xavier who he cherished and loved with all his heart. Richard was an avid youth football player for Santa Maria and Orcutt which played serval positions on the field. His passion was listening to music, and working on cars and was never afraid to get his hands dirty to lend a helping hand. Richard's favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys who he loved watching and wearing there attire.

A memorial service will be service held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary 1003 E. Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, Ca. on January 19, 2020 with a public viewing from 1pm-2pm and Funeral Service 2pm-4pm.

