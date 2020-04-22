× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wilson - Mr. Richard Wayne Farrell, Sr. 74 formerly of Wilson, was born on January 27, 1946 to the late Mr. John Brackenridge "J.B." Farrell, III and Mrs. Norma Louise "MiMi" (Applebay) Farrell Allred in Ardmore, OK. He departed from this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Ardmore.

Richard was raised in Wilson all of his life graduating from Wilson High School in 1964. He enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the USS Dahlgren DLG12 and USS Graffias from 1966-1969. After serving honorably in the Navy, Richard returned home and married Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Griffin and was blessed with 5 boys, Mark Anthony, Richard Wayne, Gregory Scott, John Brackenridge, V and William Adam. He worked for Lombards Stereo, Santa Maria Electric Super Mart, owned and operated Farrell and Sons Construction Company for 20 years and he retired with Vanderberg Airforce Base at the age of 67. After retirement, Richard started his lifelong passion of opening Dickey's Tackle Box where he opened originally in Nipomo, CA and eventually moving his business to Ardmore, OK.

Richard enjoyed fishing and swatting flies and in his earlier years, he enjoyed scuba diving. Richard loved to tell stories and always had a good joke to tell, never meeting a stranger. He enjoyed going to coffee shop visiting with others but most of all, Richard loved times he had with his grandchildren and feeding his family and friends.