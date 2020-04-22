Wilson - Mr. Richard Wayne Farrell, Sr. 74 formerly of Wilson, was born on January 27, 1946 to the late Mr. John Brackenridge "J.B." Farrell, III and Mrs. Norma Louise "MiMi" (Applebay) Farrell Allred in Ardmore, OK. He departed from this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Ardmore.
Richard was raised in Wilson all of his life graduating from Wilson High School in 1964. He enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the USS Dahlgren DLG12 and USS Graffias from 1966-1969. After serving honorably in the Navy, Richard returned home and married Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Griffin and was blessed with 5 boys, Mark Anthony, Richard Wayne, Gregory Scott, John Brackenridge, V and William Adam. He worked for Lombards Stereo, Santa Maria Electric Super Mart, owned and operated Farrell and Sons Construction Company for 20 years and he retired with Vanderberg Airforce Base at the age of 67. After retirement, Richard started his lifelong passion of opening Dickey's Tackle Box where he opened originally in Nipomo, CA and eventually moving his business to Ardmore, OK.
Richard enjoyed fishing and swatting flies and in his earlier years, he enjoyed scuba diving. Richard loved to tell stories and always had a good joke to tell, never meeting a stranger. He enjoyed going to coffee shop visiting with others but most of all, Richard loved times he had with his grandchildren and feeding his family and friends.
He was a lifelong member of the Healdton Masonic Lodge #23, Santa Maria BPO Elk Lodge #1538 and Rancheros Visitadores.
Preceding him in death are his parents; son, J.B. Farrell in 2004 and his brother, Darrell Farrell in 2010.
Richard is survived by his sons, Mark Griffin of Wilson, Richard Farrell, Jr. of Marietta, Greg Farrell of Overbrook and Billy Farrell and wife Angelia of Blanchard; brother, John Brackenridge Farrell, IV and wife Jean of Fort Collins, CO; sister, Cindy Farrell Bazzrea of Wilson; sister in law, Jean Farrell of Wilson; grandchildren, Richard, Anna, Benjamin, Zachary, Abigail, Elizabeth and Emaleigh; and a host of other family and friends.
Viewing will be Friday, April 17, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mercy Health Foundation at https://mercyhealthfoundation.netesponsefund/ or to the Broadway House, 221 2nd Street Northwest Ardmore OK, 73401.
