Richard Santos Lopez , age 69, of Guadalupe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2020.

The youngest child of Pedro Lopez and Dolores Santos Lopez, Richard was born at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital (“Sisters Hospital”) in Santa Maria. He attended Guadalupe schools, graduated in the class of 1968 at Ernest Righetti High School, and was a resident of Guadalupe.

Richard was a longtime employee of John Inglis Frozen Foods and worked at Helical Products Company, both located in Santa Maria. His favorite pastimes were watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball and playing basketball with his Guadalupe friends. He especially enjoyed listening to Oldies music, songs by Mexican Mariachi artist Vicente Fernandez, and was an avid fan of classic Ford cars.

Richard will be missed by his entire family and large circle of friends. He is survived by his children, Ricardo, Lisette of Guadalupe, and Vincent Lopez (Sophia), who is currently stationed at Naval Base San Diego, and three grandchildren, Rafael, Javier Padilla and Ty Santos Lopez. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Esther Lopez, Juanita Valdez (Ray) and Ofelia Velasquez (Henry), who provided care during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Aurelio Lopez, Paula Chacon, Margaret Rivas, Angie Aguirre, and Leon Lopez.