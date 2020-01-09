Richard Santos Lopez , age 69, of Guadalupe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2020.
The youngest child of Pedro Lopez and Dolores Santos Lopez, Richard was born at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital (“Sisters Hospital”) in Santa Maria. He attended Guadalupe schools, graduated in the class of 1968 at Ernest Righetti High School, and was a resident of Guadalupe.
Richard was a longtime employee of John Inglis Frozen Foods and worked at Helical Products Company, both located in Santa Maria. His favorite pastimes were watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball and playing basketball with his Guadalupe friends. He especially enjoyed listening to Oldies music, songs by Mexican Mariachi artist Vicente Fernandez, and was an avid fan of classic Ford cars.
Richard will be missed by his entire family and large circle of friends. He is survived by his children, Ricardo, Lisette of Guadalupe, and Vincent Lopez (Sophia), who is currently stationed at Naval Base San Diego, and three grandchildren, Rafael, Javier Padilla and Ty Santos Lopez. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Esther Lopez, Juanita Valdez (Ray) and Ofelia Velasquez (Henry), who provided care during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Aurelio Lopez, Paula Chacon, Margaret Rivas, Angie Aguirre, and Leon Lopez.
A man of tradition and deep loyalty, Richard dedicated himself to the Catholic faith and Saint Mary. Richard was a loving brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend to many. Richard took pride in his family members. With open arms and a beautiful smile, he radiated a welcoming, tender heart and a positive attitude. Among his familiar sayings were “Because you're a Lopez” and “I'll see you when I see you.”
Services will be in care of Moreno Mortuary. Rosary will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on 1-9-20, and funeral mass on Friday at 10 a.m. on 1-10-20.
Service information
10:00AM
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
11:30AM
4655 W. Street
Guadalupe, CA 93434
