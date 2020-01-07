Richard Santos Lopez
0 entries

Richard Santos Lopez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Santos Lopez

Richard went to be with the Lord 1-3-20. Leaving behind sons Ricardo, Vincent Lopez and Lissette Lopez. Service being taken care of by Moreno Mortuary. Thursday Rosary 1-9-20 at 7:45pm St. Mary's Church. Friday Mass 10am St. Mary's Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News