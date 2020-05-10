Richard "Rick" E. Fisher

Following the loss of his daughter Kathy in 2001, to melanoma, Rick and the Fisher Family became active in the American Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life Event. Raising thousands of dollars for cancer research over the years, the group “Karing for Kathy,” Rick and his family continued to participate in the event after losing his second daughter Karen to breast cancer in 2010.

Rick is survived by Bettye, his wife of 65 years, his son Larry, son-in-law Walter Crump, grandchildren: Ryan and Joanna Fisher, Erin and Nicholas Consorti, Stacy and Mark Silva, Jennifer and Andres Zepeda- all of Santa Maria, Lacy Wood of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Veronica Fisher; his Sister Charlene Malam, his brother Robert Fisher; and his daughters Kathleen Crump and Karen Baca.

A memorial of Rick's life will be scheduled at a later pending a change in state and federal social distancing guidelines. The Fisher Family would like to extend their deepest thank you to the caring doctors and staff at Marian Hospital, and the hospice care nursing staff from Dignity Health.

