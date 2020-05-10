Richard “Rick” E. Fisher, 87, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, May 4th, in the comfort of his home and care of his loved ones.
Born November 12, 1932, in Maryville, Missouri, he graduated from Maryville High School in 1951, before entering the U.S. Navy. Following basic training in San Diego, Rick was stationed in Port Heneme as a Damage Controlman 2 aboard the missile test-ship USS Norton Sound AVM-1.
In 1954, Rick married Bettye Sanders and had three children: Kathleen “Kathy” Louise, Larry Wayne, and Karen Lynn.
Following his military service, Rick briefly worked at Northrop Aircraft's Palmdale facility, before moving his family to the Central Coast.
Rick was a 60-year resident of Santa Maria and started Fisher Floors with his partner Don Berg, in 1962. He was a dedicated flooring professional ommitted to quality, craftsmanship, and value.
Rick was a devoted auto-racing fan and enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races in Phoenix and Las Vegas. He also enjoyed traveling around the country to visit friends and family and seeing national parks, monuments, and museums.
A lifetime member of the Santa Maria Elk's lodge, Rick enjoyed visiting with friends at the annual Elk's Parade. Rick also took great pleasure in hosting friends and family for barbecues at his home.
Following the loss of his daughter Kathy in 2001, to melanoma, Rick and the Fisher Family became active in the American Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life Event. Raising thousands of dollars for cancer research over the years, the group “Karing for Kathy,” Rick and his family continued to participate in the event after losing his second daughter Karen to breast cancer in 2010.
Rick is survived by Bettye, his wife of 65 years, his son Larry, son-in-law Walter Crump, grandchildren: Ryan and Joanna Fisher, Erin and Nicholas Consorti, Stacy and Mark Silva, Jennifer and Andres Zepeda- all of Santa Maria, Lacy Wood of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Veronica Fisher; his Sister Charlene Malam, his brother Robert Fisher; and his daughters Kathleen Crump and Karen Baca.
A memorial of Rick's life will be scheduled at a later pending a change in state and federal social distancing guidelines. The Fisher Family would like to extend their deepest thank you to the caring doctors and staff at Marian Hospital, and the hospice care nursing staff from Dignity Health.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
