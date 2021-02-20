Richard “Richie” Sanchez Mondejar, 59, passed away peacefully in Santa Maria, CA on February 17, 2021. Richie was born on April 23, 1961 in Tempe, AZ.
Richie is survived by his wife Ruby of 37 years, daughters Nicole and Treschelle, and son Michael, 15 grandchildren, 6 sisters (Rosalie/Diana/Sonia/Charlene/Yolanda/Linda/Gloria) and 1 brother (David), and numerous extended family members and friends. Richie was preceded in death by his son RJ, parents, parents in law, brother Frank, sister Frances and other loved ones.
Viewing will be from 5-7pm on February 26, 2021 at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on March 1, 2021 at 10am at Guadalupe cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
