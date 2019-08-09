Richard “Richie” Gonzales 55, of Nipomo passed away Sunday morning August 4th 2019.
Survived by the love of his life, Josie Villegas; son, Ricardo Gonzales; daughters, Emily and Naty Villegas; sisters, Mary, Sara, Yolanda; and brothers, Joe and Frank Gonzales.
Resting with Mom and Dad, Celia and Gasper (SR) Gonzales, and brothers Gasper (JR) and Chava Gonzales.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday August 15th at Magner- Maloney Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 7PM-9PM. Mass Service will be at 10AM August 16th at St. Joseph's Church in Nipomo, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
