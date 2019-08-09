{{featured_button_text}}
Richard "Richie" Gonzales

Richard “Richie” Gonzales 55, of Nipomo passed away Sunday morning August 4th 2019.

Survived by the love of his life, Josie Villegas; son, Ricardo Gonzales; daughters, Emily and Naty Villegas; sisters, Mary, Sara, Yolanda; and brothers, Joe and Frank Gonzales.

Resting with Mom and Dad, Celia and Gasper (SR) Gonzales, and brothers Gasper (JR) and Chava Gonzales.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday August 15th at Magner- Maloney Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 7PM-9PM. Mass Service will be at 10AM August 16th at St. Joseph's Church in Nipomo, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Gonzales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries