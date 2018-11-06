Richard P. Boudreaux

Richard Paul Boudreaux, 68, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully at his home on October 30, 2018. Richard was born on Dec. 21, 1949 in New Orleans, LA to Eula LeBouef and Claude Boudreaux. He moved his family to Santa Maria in 1991.
After graduating high school, he started basic training with the USAF in Lackland AFB, TX and Chanute AFB, IL to learn the different aircraft engines. He was stationed to CKK AFB, Taiwan as a jet engine mechanic on C-5 and F-4 and J-79 and T-56 engines, C-130 aircrafts, and HH53 helicopters. While stationed in Clark AFB, Philippines, he assisted in “Operation Scootee” the orphanage children pull-out in Vietnam, “Team Spirit” in Korea, “Cope Thunder” in the Philippines as well as numerous TDY to Japan and Thailand bases. After Vietnam, he met his future wife and got married on April 12, 1975 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Pangasinaan, Philippines. A year later, he was PCS to Tinker AFB, OK where he worked on F-4, F-5, F-111 and KC-135 engines. He went TDY to Lakenheath AFB, UK as well as Bit burg AFB and Hahn AFB in Germany. He was also stationed at Shaw AFB, SC where he was deployed TDY in Germany in support of “Operation Shield” (“Desert Storm”). He served in the USAF for over 21 years. Richard was a fun loving husband, father and friend. He enjoyed going on vacation with his family on many cross-country adventures.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Teodora “Ludy” V. Boudreaux. He is also survived by his two sons, Theodore P. Boudreaux of Oklahoma City, OK and Patrick J. Boudreaux of Santa Maria, CA, an adopted daughter Gina V. Boudreaux of Texas and an adopted son Dadong Boudreaux of the Philippines. He is also survived by his brother Robert Boudreaux with wife, Pilar, of Harvey, LA, a sister Claudia Boudreaux Carter of Houma, LA, a nephew in the US Marines Chad Coston and family of Texas, two nieces, Misty Hotard and family of Houma, LA and Rachel Boudreaux of Slidell, LA and many cousins in Houma, LA.
The Boudreaux family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire medical staff, especially to Dr. Kennedy, Dr. Bosshardt, Dr Kieley and Richard's favorite nurse, Rosie from Mission Hope Cancer Center and another thank you to Trina and Norma from Dignity Health Hospice.
Visitation will be on Friday Nov. 9, 2018 from 5-7pm w/Holy Rosary at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Funeral Service/Mass will be on Saturday Nov. 10, 2018 starting @9:30am at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria, CA. Christian burial at Santa Maria Cemetary with military honors. A reception will immediately follow at Hometown Buffet.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
