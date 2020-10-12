Richard Marquez, Jr.

Richard was born on May 26th 1975 passed away on September 28th 2020 Richard Joyce of life was his sixth children coaching football barbecuing camping he will be very much missed and forever in our hearts he was survived by his wife Brigida Marquez,his 3 daughters Monique, Angelique, Maya and 3 sons Frankie, Isaac, Ricky, 1 granddaughter Esmae his brother Anthony Marquez , Reuben, joe he was preceded in death by his father Richard Marquez and his mother Rebecca Pico and his brother Kenneth Marquez. Services are October 23rd at 11:00 at the Santa Maria cemetery then proceeding is the celebration of life @1253 Solomon Rd Orcutt Ca.
