Richard “Dick” Dowhower of Lompoc, CA passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Santa Barbara. Dick was born January 9, 1936 in Ord, Nebraska to Richard and Lorraine Dowhower. A decade later his family moved to Santa Barbara establishing their home on the Mesa. Dick graduated from high school and became involved in the Santa Barbara “hot rod” scene in the mid 50's. From this came a lifelong passion with anything automotive. He became a master body and fender repairman working at various body shops and dealerships in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. He was also a pinstriper and custom painter. Dick had the opportunity to work in some of the early automotive safety related programs and airbag research during the 70's. In later years, he taught automotive repair for the Santa Barbara Regional Occupation Program until his retirement. His hobbies included radio controlled model aircraft and bicycling.
Dick is survived by his sons, Richard (Andra), Douglas and Kevin, and daughter, Jill. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mia. He also leaves behind his brothers, Rod (Nancy) and Fred (deceased) as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
His burial will be at Santa Barbara Cemetery alongside his daughter. As per his wishes, no services are planned.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dowhower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.