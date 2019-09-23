Richard E. Kaylor

Richard Ernest Kaylor, 85 of Santa Maria, Ca passed on September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born in Los Angeles, Ca on May 3, 1934.
In 1967 he moved from Ventura, Ca to Santa Maria, Ca where he was employed by Getty Oil Company and worked as an Electrician and Tank Farm Operator. He was employed by the Oil industry for 29 years and retired from Texaco Oil in 1994.
Richard served in the US Navy from 1952 -1960.
Richard love playing golf, serving the Lord and being with his family especially with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband and dad and papa.
Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years Carol Hattie Kaylor .He is also survived by his daughter Karen Hughes of Bakersfield, Ca; son Rick Kaylor of Santa Maria, Ca; four grandchildren-Ryan Hughes of San Diego, Ca; Justin Hughes of Bakersfield, Ca; Brittany Kaylor of Murfreesboro, AR and Nick Kaylor of Santa Maria, Ca; two great grandchildren-Chase Dunlop of Murfreesboro, AR and Everson Kaylor of Santa Maria, Ca.
You have free articles remaining.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery-South Lawn on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Kaylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.