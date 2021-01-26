Richard Deane Chenoweth, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2021 surrounded by family. Richard was born on December 24, 1940 in Sacramento, California. He moved with his family to Santa Maria in 1950, when he was ten years old. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1959 and married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Sandra Nicolai in 1960.
After graduating high school, Richard entered Cosmetology school and had a very successful 35 year career while owning a number of salons. Richard served 13 years on the Santa Maria Bonita School Board (1979-1992), three of which were served as president. After retirement, Richard was not ready to stop working so he continued working another 16 years as executive director of the Santa Maria Historical Museum, a job that he truly enjoyed (1995-2011).
During his early years, he kept active by being involved in some of following organizations:
Santa Maria Valley Pioneer Association member and past vice president
49 year member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 President of the Museum
Board of Trustees
President of the Landmark Advisory Committee
President of the local chapter of Young Republicans
Vice president of the Santa Barbara County School Board Association
Richard loved his family so much and was a true family man. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra Chenoweth, and his three sons: Steve (Cindy) Chenoweth of Santa Maria, CA, Jeff (Lisa) Chenoweth of Arroyo Grande, CA, Jason (Sherri) Chenoweth of Pacific Grove, CA, his sister Sharon Durfee of Hillsboro, OR , his brother Harold (Bobbie) White Jr of Ione, CA and sister Evelyn Goodier of Ione, CA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Sean (Ariel) Chenoweth, Scott (Jenny) Chenoweth, Matt (Katherine)Chenoweth, Timothy Chenoweth, Brian Chenoweth, Kaylee Verzosa, Madison Berg, Mackenzie Berg, Charlotte Chenoweth and Conner Chenoweth; three great grandchildren, Liam Chenoweth, Sage Chenoweth and Sophia Chenoweth.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Chenoweth, and brother Edwin Chenoweth.
Due to COVID-19 constraints, a traditional service has been postponed. Family members will gather for a personal celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Richard.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
