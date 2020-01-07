Richard Dallas
Richard Dallas, age 64, lost his courageous battle against cancer on December 30, 2019. Rick was a member of Union Ironworkers #433 for 43 years. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Collena, sons Jack, David (Samantha) and Jonathan (Monique) and grandchildren Kora, Leanna, David, Weston, Richard, Delilah and Daisy. Also survived by sisters Carolyn White and Sally Coons. A Celebration of Life will be at the First Baptist Church of California City, 8770 Lupine Loop Dr., California City, CA on January 18, 2019 at noon.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dallas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

