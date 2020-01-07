You have free articles remaining.
Richard Dallas, age 64, lost his courageous battle against cancer on December 30, 2019. Rick was a member of Union Ironworkers #433 for 43 years. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Collena, sons Jack, David (Samantha) and Jonathan (Monique) and grandchildren Kora, Leanna, David, Weston, Richard, Delilah and Daisy. Also survived by sisters Carolyn White and Sally Coons. A Celebration of Life will be at the First Baptist Church of California City, 8770 Lupine Loop Dr., California City, CA on January 18, 2019 at noon.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dallas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.