Richard Dale Hanen

Richard lost his life on June 21, 2019. He was a master craftsman who loved golf, gardening, making new friends and helping others. He will be sorely missed by his loving girlfriend, BJ McDonald, his children Rich Hanen (Nipomo), Liz Hanen Brewer (Grover Beach), John Hanen and Kelly Carter (Hanen) (Sacramento) his brother, Jerry Hanen (Branson, Missouri), his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his nieces and nephews and many family and friends all over the country.

Richard Dale Hanen
