Richard Cowell, 90, of Santa Maria CA went to be with the Lord, on his 90th birthday, May 9th 2019.
Richard, was born in Phoenix, Arizona, May 9th, 1929. His family moved to Santa Maria in 1932 when he was 3 yrs. old, where he lived, his whole life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Olga Cowell. His daughter, Cindy McHenry, sons John and Richard Cowell. Preceded in death, by parents, Albino and Bernabe Cowell. Also preceded by his siblings, Albino, Robert, Pradelia, Esperanza, Solome, Emma, Rebecca & Gloria. Surviving sibling is Mary Cano of Santa Barbara Ca.
Richard has 9 grand children, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grand children.
Mr. Cowell joined the Navy at 17 yrs old. At the end of World War II. Earning the Victory Medal, while serving as a Machinist and Tug Boat Operator, in support of the USS Thomas Jefferson.
Richard, retired from the Construction Laborers Union, Local 1220. He was also a past President of Local 1220.
Our family wishes to thank all of our community for the love and support at this time of our loss. Special note of gratitude, to Hospice, Dignity Health of Santa Maria.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20th 2019, 1:00 pm, at Pacific Christian Church, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria CA 93455, with burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
