Richard Andre Perkins
0 entries

Richard Andre Perkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Andre Perkins

Richard Andre Perkins, 92, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on May 6th, 2020, in Santa Maria, CA. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and his four brothers. He is survived by his wife Diana Perkins, sister Barbara Orloff, his five children and twenty grand and great-grandchildren. He was the consummate adventurer, family man, and a veteran of World War ll and the Korean War. Due to current gathering restrictions the celebration date is to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News