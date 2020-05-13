Richard Andre Perkins, 92, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on May 6th, 2020, in Santa Maria, CA. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and his four brothers. He is survived by his wife Diana Perkins, sister Barbara Orloff, his five children and twenty grand and great-grandchildren. He was the consummate adventurer, family man, and a veteran of World War ll and the Korean War. Due to current gathering restrictions the celebration date is to be determined.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.