Richard Andre Perkins, 92, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on May 6th, 2020, in Santa Maria, CA. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and his four brothers. He is survived by his wife Diana Perkins, sister Barbara Orloff, his five children and twenty grand and great-grandchildren. He was the consummate adventurer, family man, and a veteran of World War ll and the Korean War. Due to current gathering restrictions the celebration date is to be determined.