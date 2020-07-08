Ricardo Espinoza of Santa Maria, California passed away on June 25, 2020.
Ricardo was born at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, California on July 24, 1971 to parents Baltazar and Leonor Espinoza. After moving around most of his childhood due to his parents being share-croppers, Ricardo finally made Santa Maria his permanent home in the mid 1980's. He began working at Food-4-Less (which is now FoodMaxx) in 1988. Ricardo worked 32 years for FoodMaxx, he had a strong work ethic and was loved by all of his coworkers and customers due to his happy, friendly, jolly, loud and outgoing funny nature. It was there he met the love of his life, his "Amor' his "Babe" Connie in 1989. The couple were married December 25, 1993. They were together for 31 years, 29 of those as a married couple. Along with being a devoted husband he was also a devoted father to 3 children. Rita, Philip, and Natalia. Ricardo's most proudest title of all though was Grandpa, to the light of his life Ariana. They enjoyed, going to the beach, playing tag, going for ice cream or hot dog on a stick. All of the time they spent together was treasured. He loved his grandaughter more than anything in this world. Another accomplishment he was proud of was receiving his GED in 2005 along with his niece Bubba. Ricardo had many interests. He loved to cook and invent new recipes and loved to post his creations on social media. He enjoyed many outdoor activities like fishing, riding his motorcycle, bbq'ing for his family, and going on hikes. He also liked to go swimming at his gym, go thrift store shopping, and take late night trips to the casino. Ricardo loved his Dodgers baseball, and most of all he was a die hard DALLAS COWBOY FAN! Every year he looked forward to driving to Texas to visit all his family. There is no doubt he loved every member of his family wether you were his niece, nephew, cousin, sister, brother or friend. He was always there for everyone no matter what. And I am sure we can all hear his voice in our heads saying "nah nah nah nah nah", "chale", or "hijole", or just hear his big infectious laugh. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Ricardo is survived by his mother Leonor Espinoza, Wife Connie Espinoza, Son Philip Espinoza, Daughters Rita Espinoza and Natalia Espinoza, Granddaughter Ariana Murillo, Brothers Eron Espinoza, Luis Espinoza, Lorenzo Espinoza, Sisters Leonor Guzman, Graciela Ramos, Maria Araceli Castro, Leticia Soria, Many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Baltazar Espinoza.
A memorial service will held at Santa Maria Seventh-day Adventist Church (1775 Thornburg St.) on Friday, July 10th, at 11 A.M.. Pastor Carlos Garcia will be officiating. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of Lori Family Mortuary.
