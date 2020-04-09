Rhoda May Lyall Clack, 96, passed away April 3, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA. Born May 8, 1923 to William and Janet Cameron Lyall, she was the youngest of six children (Thomas, Betty, Ann, Janet, & Bill) in Petaluma, CA.
After her parents immigrated to America from Scotland at the turn of the 20th century, they settled in Cotati, CA and bought a chicken ranch. William was originally a shipwright in Scotland, and helped train our shipbuilders during WW II. After graduating from high school, Rhoda went to work at Hamilton Field as a clerk. But when the war was almost over, she met the love of her life, Thomas Henry Clack, and they married at the end of 1945.
Rhoda & Tom were the proud parents of three boys, Thomas Jr, Timothy William, and Robert Stephen (“Steve”). The family moved from Petaluma to Anderson Valley, where Tom Sr. was a millwright at the local sawmill. Rhoda found work in the sawmill office and other diverse places, but her family and home always came first. After moving to Santa Rosa, she worked for the Farm Credit Agency but also found time to entertain with her BFF, Rosemary; they were always the life of the party.
Tom took a millwright job in Keystone (Tuolomne County) in the 80's, then moved them to Rawhide Road (in between Jamestown & Sonora) and lived there for the remainder of Tom's life. Rhoda still worked in administrative jobs until she retired, but she never stopped taking care of people who needed help. She was a very caring person, and had many life-long friends.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping & boating with friends & grandkids, golf, and all her cats & dogs, and the occasional goat.
Tom passed away in 2012, and in 2015, her son Tom Jr brought her to Santa Maria to be closer to him and his wife Susan. Rhoda moved into Santa Maria Terrace and found “assisted living” to be a good thing, making many friends among the residents and staff, taking part in the activities, and enjoying their social scene. (Thank you, SMT staff, for all your love & care.) However, dementia started stealing our Rhoda from us, and she spent her last two years of life at Silver Hills RCFE. Allan Sepulveda and his loving staff took such good care of her—we are forever grateful to them.
Rhoda was predeceased by not only her parents, siblings, and husband, but also her son Tim and two grandsons, Thomas Henry Clack III and Robert Stephen Clack, Jr. She is survived by sons Tom (Susan) & Steve; two granddaughters, Jennifer Clack & Sabrina Showers; and also four great-grandchildren. No local services are planned; burial will take place at Mt Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, CA.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
