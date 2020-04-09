× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rhoda May Lyall Clack, 96, passed away April 3, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA. Born May 8, 1923 to William and Janet Cameron Lyall, she was the youngest of six children (Thomas, Betty, Ann, Janet, & Bill) in Petaluma, CA.

After her parents immigrated to America from Scotland at the turn of the 20th century, they settled in Cotati, CA and bought a chicken ranch. William was originally a shipwright in Scotland, and helped train our shipbuilders during WW II. After graduating from high school, Rhoda went to work at Hamilton Field as a clerk. But when the war was almost over, she met the love of her life, Thomas Henry Clack, and they married at the end of 1945.

Rhoda & Tom were the proud parents of three boys, Thomas Jr, Timothy William, and Robert Stephen (“Steve”). The family moved from Petaluma to Anderson Valley, where Tom Sr. was a millwright at the local sawmill. Rhoda found work in the sawmill office and other diverse places, but her family and home always came first. After moving to Santa Rosa, she worked for the Farm Credit Agency but also found time to entertain with her BFF, Rosemary; they were always the life of the party.