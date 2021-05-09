Reverend Jerome "Jerry " Conley Trelstad, age 89, of Santa Maria, California, life-long servant of the Lord, passed away peacefully at Magnolia Care Home, in Orcutt, California, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Mavis, his wife of nearly 66 years, fellow adventurer, and love of his life, was at his side.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1931, in Goodhue, Minnesota, and was the eldest son of Gustav Bernhard Trelstad and Gladys Amanda (Rude) Trelstad. Jerry's early childhood years were spent on the Trelstad family farm in Roscoe, Goodhue, Minnesota, where Jerry credited his growing up on that farm with forming the foundation of his values around faith and family.
The sudden death of Jerry's father on June 17, 1940, when Jerry was only 8 years old, was a significant loss and turning point. Unable to continue farming on her own, Gladys decided to leave the farm, move with her 2 sons to Zumbrota, Minnesota. In search of better job opportunities, Gladys later moved the family to Los Angeles, California, to live with her younger sister, Clara Cordes. Jerry enrolled in a local Los Angeles school to begin High School. After a brief stay in California, Gladys returned to Zumbrota so her sons could complete High School in Zumbrota. Jerry enjoyed his High School academic studies and was passionate about sports, participating in football and basketball, becoming Captain of the Zumbrota Basketball team the year his team won the area championship. Jerry was a proud and active member of his local Boy Scout Troop, achieving his Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, and Pro Deo et Patria (for God and Country) award for service to his Church and Community as a Scout.
In 1949, Jerry attended Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he met Mavis Shirley Berge and their lifelong journey began.
Anyone who met Jerry could immediately tell that he had a deep inner conviction and calling to serve the Lord. Jerry had grown up in the Lutheran Church and had a strong faith in God. A significant turning point came in his life when, through prayer, reading God's word, and having important conversations with his Pastor and his cousin, Chester Trelstad, Jerry reported a new-found sense of "assurance" in the unconditional love and grace of God. What developed from this experience, became his life- long calling to share this good news with others.
Jerry pursued higher education studies to fulfill his dream of becoming a Minister of the Church, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954 from Augsburg College (Minneapolis, Minnesota), and a Bachelor of Theology degree in 1958 from Luther Seminary (St. Paul, Minnesota). He was ordained a Pastor in the American Lutheran Church (ALC) in 1958.
During Jerry's 40 year ministry, he served as head pastor of five congregations: Little Elk Creek in rural Menomonie, Wisconsin; New Hope Lutheran in Downsville, Wisconsin; Trinity Lutheran in Phoenix, Arizona; Good Shepherd Lutheran in Salt Lake City, Utah; and his last parish, Bethel Lutheran in Santa Maria, California. After retiring from full-time ministry, Jerry continued to serve leading Bible studies, mission trips and mission events at St. John's Lutheran in Arroyo Grande, California.
Jerry brought many gifts, abilities and talents to his work as a Pastor, and many expressed his unique gift for "being able to bring people together". It was his joy to be a pastor.
Jerry's service to others continued long after his church ministry ended. With Mavis by his side, they continued serving the Lord through participating in 18 home building projects with Habitat for Humanity. They pounded many nails and served many souls across the United States. In between Habitat for Humanity assignments, Jerry and Mavis served on voluntary short-term mission assignments in Bangladesh, China, Slovakia, Russia and New Zealand. Even while serving in seemingly helpless and hopeless living situations, and in some of the poorest conditions in the world, they encountered hope and joy, and sought to bring God's love.
Jerry loved the outdoors and shared this with his family often, taking them on innumerable camping and fishing trips, taking multiple road trips, making lifelong memories (and making his famous tinfoil Boy Scout dinners and perfectly roasted marshmallows!). His many achievements in Boy Scouts served Jerry and the family well in his numerous camping adventures. Jerry was an avid fisherman and especially loved catching the elusive Walleye Pike.
Outside of church ministry, Jerry loved sports, especially football (go Minnesota Vikings!). He also enjoyed music and photography. During many Easter services, Jerry enjoyed playing an emphatic rendition of "Christ The Lord Is Risen Today" on his baritone horn. He also enjoyed singing Church hymns (many by heart) and could easily harmonize using his tenor and bass voice. A camera was always by Jerry's side and he loved to photograph places, family, events, and life in all of its beauty and fullness. His organizational skills, meticulous record keeping, and storytelling were evident in the joy he experienced with putting together and sharing slide shows.
Most importantly, Jerry was a kind, warm, and loving man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jerry is survived by his wife, Mavis, his four children: Mark (Tammi), Paul (Lynn), Miriam Nellermoe (Jeff) and Annie Gupta (Ramon), nine grandchildren: Jonathan Nellermoe (Krysti), Rebekah Morrison (Chris), Nathan (Brittany), Alec, Mark Edward, Brian, Melissa, Caleb, Peter, and two (soon to be three) great grandchildren: Margaret "Margot", Colette "Coco" and Baby Morrison. Jerry is also survived by his brother Gordon A. Trelstad, of Red Wing, Minnesota.
Jerry had a remarkable impact on so many people and churches. His daily example of faith, love, gratitude and humility will always be remembered.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 3:00pm (Pacific Time) at Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria, California. Due to Covid restrictions, seating is very limited. The service will also be available live via Zoom. Please contact Bethel Lutheran Church at (805) 922-6601 to RSVP, or for Zoom ID and password details.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial gifts to be given to China Service Ventures (1407 Cleveland Ave N St Paul, MN 55108) or World Mission Prayer League (232 Clifton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403).
"His master replied, Well done, good and faithful servant!" (Matthew 25:21)
