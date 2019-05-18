Rev. George Rudolph Mackey

The Rev. George R. Mackey, rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Santa Maria, from 1985 to 1999, died peacefully at his home in Santa Maria on May 6. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday.
During his tenure at St. Peter's he was active in the local community, serving as a human resources commissioner for Santa Barbara County. He was on the local hospice board and the bio-ethics committee for Santa Maria Valley Community Hospital. He also took an active role in the Good Samaritan Shelter and was a beloved member of the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club. He enjoyed local cultural events such as theater, music and art exhibits, as well as fishing, golfing, cooking and travel. He particularly enjoyed getting out in the community and meeting people, and he loved a good joke.
Before moving to California he served several congregations in Wyoming (All Souls, Edgerton; Christ Church, Glenrock; and Church of the Holy Communion, Rock Springs) and Oregon (St. Paul's, Salem; St. James', Coquille; St Mark's, Myrtle Point; St Paul's, Powers). After retiring from St. Peter's, he served from 2002 to 2007 at St. James' Church, Birstwith, North Yorkshire, England.
Born April 26, 1929 in Casper, Wyoming, Fr. Mackey earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska in 1958 and worked in the petroleum industry and in retail. He completed a master of divinity degree from Church Divinity School of the Pacific in 1966 and was ordained by Bishop James Hunter in Wyoming that same year.
Survivors include his wife, the Rev. Judith Mackey, deacon at St. Peter's, to whom he was married in 1977. He also is survived by four children of his first marriage: Michael Mackey (Cheryl), Susan Simons (Tom), Nancy Schaffner (Greg) and Sandy Partridge (Frank), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the caregivers and medical staff who provided such great care for him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln Street (805.922.3575). The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or to Dignity Health Hospice of Santa Maria.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.