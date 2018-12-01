Renee Christine Hughes passed away quietly on November 15, 2018, in Santa Maria, CA after a battle with congestive heart failure. She had lived in central California for the last 25 yrs. but was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She had just celebrated her 60th birthday a few days prior. Renee loved the outdoors. She also enjoyed dogs and spending time with her network of friends in the San Luis Opisbo and Santa Maria area. Renee was known for her kind spirit and her ability to make friends out of strangers wherever she went.
She was born on November 11, 1958 to Roy and Itha Hughes, who both preceded her in death. She was the 3rd of 5 children. Her oldest sister, Iola also preceded her in death. She is survived by 2 sisters, Noella (George) Roots and Merry Hughes, and one brother, Clint (Gail) Hughes. She is also survived by her three children, Krys (Trinity) Wortley, Laura Hendricks and Nevlin Wortley. She has one granddaughter, Starr.
Her family suggests donations to The Salvation Army in her name.
