Reinald Kaiser

Reinald Louis Kaiser, age 91, passed away in Santa Maria, California on March 16, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1927 in Adrian, Michigan to Ernest and Ruth Kaiser.
Reinald (Reiny) was sworn into the United States Navy at the age of 17 in Toledo, Ohio on May 10, 1944. He was assigned to the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska. It was there that he met the love of his life, Donna Ferrol Murrish, they married on August 31, 1946 in Kearney, Nebraska.
Reinald was a loving husband and doting father to three children, Linda, Jon, and Patricia. He graduated from Hastings College. The Kaiser's resided in Nebraska for many years before finally moving to Santa Maria in 1960. Reinald had a long career with the Scripps League Newspapers and retired In 1992. Reinald enjoyed being outdoors, growing roses and taking walks. He will be remembered for his kindness and integrity. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all those who knew him. Reinald is survived by his three children, Linda (Ron) Osburn, Jon Kaiser, and Patricia (Marc) Rusconi; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Donna Ferrol Kaiser. The family would like to thank Zeny's/Yokam's Residential Care Facility for their compassionate care. A celebration of life and interment for both Reinald and Donna will be held on March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Maria cemetery.
A reception will follow at El Palenque restaurant following the ceremony.
Condolences for the family can be sent to:
Patricia Rusconi
3801 Whispering Wind Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004.
